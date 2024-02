Swans - FOR 18

Flash of Red 2024 - 18

There are so many swans living down on the River Nene at the Embankment. Always a joy to see them as long as they stay in the water - they really are very big!! During the flooding we have had in the last week or so the swans have been out of the river and a couple of days ago there were two of them walking down the middle of the road causing havoc. I managed to squeeze past them. Couldn't take a photo as I was driving!! LOL!!