46 / 365
FoR week 4 Patterns and abstracts
This is one of my garden lights throwing a lovely pattern onto the table. It always looks so pretty in the garden.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
3
3
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4893
photos
255
followers
150
following
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
14
3
3
365 Year 9
iPhone XR
22nd November 2020 4:24pm
Public
reflections
garden
table
patterns
solar-light
garden-light
for2021
Casablanca
ace
Always love your garden lamp shots. So pretty
February 24th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
This is wonderful, fabulous patterns
February 24th, 2021
Nada
ace
Gorgeous patterns and shadows
February 24th, 2021
