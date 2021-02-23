FoR week 4 Light and shade

I have gone off the subject here I think although there is light and shade and beautiful shapes. Just couldn't resist this one I found when revisiting my Bass Rock images. So many I haven't processed so expect to see a few more.



We are in the boat going to Bass Rock and the captain has been throwing bits of fish overboard. The sky was alive with gannets and gulls diving for the fish and flying right beside us. I could touch these fabulous birds. What an exciting boat trip!!



It looks like we will be able to get to Devon in May as self catering cottages are allowed to be used not before 12th April so people who wanted Easter are out of luck. Keeping everything crossed the science and data does not change the dates.