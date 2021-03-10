Previous
Rainbow - Yellow by pamknowler
60 / 365

Rainbow - Yellow

I couldn't resist this capture of the man walking under the yellow tunnel. I was taking shots of the tunnel when the man walked past me. Perfect I thought!! One of those magic moments!!
10th March 2021

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details

judith deacon ace
What a serendipitous moment, great composition and perfect for the theme!
March 10th, 2021  
