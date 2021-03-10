Sign up
60 / 365
Rainbow - Yellow
I couldn't resist this capture of the man walking under the yellow tunnel. I was taking shots of the tunnel when the man walked past me. Perfect I thought!! One of those magic moments!!
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4913
photos
256
followers
148
following
9
1
365 Year 9
Canon EOS 350D DIGITAL
15th November 2006 11:13pm
bridge
,
yellow
,
man
,
tunnel
,
walking-stick
,
rainbow2021
judith deacon
ace
What a serendipitous moment, great composition and perfect for the theme!
March 10th, 2021
