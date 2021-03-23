Rainbow Orange - Week 4

What fun we had with the wine glasses swinging and hitting each other causing the splash. Thanks once again to Sarah for setting it up for us. I cannot wait to try this again - maybe in my garden as it is very messy!! LOL!!



This orange image I had printed large for my friend Amanda's kitchen wall as she loved it.



It is a year today that the UK went into it's first lockdown. Two days before we had to evacuate our house due to flooding under the floor. We were in Devon for three months and came home just as that lockdown ended. Who would have thought we would still be in lockdown a year later!!