Rainbow Orange - Week 4 by pamknowler
73 / 365

Rainbow Orange - Week 4

What fun we had with the wine glasses swinging and hitting each other causing the splash. Thanks once again to Sarah for setting it up for us. I cannot wait to try this again - maybe in my garden as it is very messy!! LOL!!

This orange image I had printed large for my friend Amanda's kitchen wall as she loved it.

It is a year today that the UK went into it's first lockdown. Two days before we had to evacuate our house due to flooding under the floor. We were in Devon for three months and came home just as that lockdown ended. Who would have thought we would still be in lockdown a year later!!
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Pam Knowler ace
@piximac Great fun memories Sarah!!
March 23rd, 2021  
Annie D ace
excellent...looks like a lot of fun
March 23rd, 2021  
Casablanca ace
So brilliant, would love to try this.
March 23rd, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
@casablanca Just remember - plastic glasses!! LOL!!
March 23rd, 2021  
Karen
Awesome
March 23rd, 2021  
CC Folk ace
Fav
March 23rd, 2021  
