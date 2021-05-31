Another birthday present

My nephew Colin popped round yesterday with another birthday present. He sent me a gift card in the post but wanted me to have this large pot of gorgeous pink begonias. He has promised he is going to put a path/stepping stones in the garden which he is going to do once he has completed two exams he has in June. He is so busy with his work I am not holding my breath - I think he has done enough for my birthday already!

Colin is my sister Barbara’s middle son and is always there for us if we need help. I think he appreciates the fact that his mum lives with me!