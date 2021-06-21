Sign up
163 / 365
Wild Orchid
On our walk in the woods this morning we came across a carpet of wild orchids - most just opening. Here is one nearly fully opened. So beautiful!!
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5047
photos
256
followers
151
following
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
158
159
160
1520
161
1521
162
163
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
21st June 2021 11:14am
Tags
woods
,
country-park
,
wild-orchid
,
carpet-of-orchids
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my! A new wildflower to me. Just gorgeous.
June 21st, 2021
