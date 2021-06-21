Previous
Wild Orchid by pamknowler
On our walk in the woods this morning we came across a carpet of wild orchids - most just opening. Here is one nearly fully opened. So beautiful!!
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Lou Ann ace
Oh my! A new wildflower to me. Just gorgeous.
June 21st, 2021  
