Spotty Petunia
Fresh buds are opening on the spotty petunia and thankfully after a dry day and another promised for today the flowers are looking good. It really is a strange plant but I love it!!
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
garden
,
petunia
,
spotty-petunia
,
dry-day-makes-the-difference
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks like someone spilled milk on them.
June 22nd, 2021
Kathy A
ace
I like it too, lovely effect
June 22nd, 2021
