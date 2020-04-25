Sign up
Photo 570
Walking in the woods
On our walk around the gardens this morning we came across this pond. The boys were on their leads so couldn't go for a paddle. It was still very misty so it seemed quite dark in the woods. What a wonderful place to walk with so much to see!!
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4482
photos
267
followers
151
following
Tags
woods
,
deer
,
garden
,
pond
,
devon
,
hugglepit-cottage
,
upper-clovelly
,
wonderful-gardens
