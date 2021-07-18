Sign up
Photo 610
Who wants a treat?
Our walk this morning with us sitting on a bench in the shade and the boys wandering around. I called "Treat" and look how quickly they came!!
26 degrees at 10 am - far too hot for me and the dogs!! They have now collapsed on the cool floor and will hopefully stay inside.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
coffee
early
treat
country-park
no-people
shady-seat
Maggiemae
Well that's a good word ... but a bit like the word, "wee' so I guess that's one they don't know!
July 18th, 2021
Joan Robillard
Great action shot
July 18th, 2021
Kathy A
That’s a nice big bit of shade for them to run in
July 18th, 2021
