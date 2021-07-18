Previous
Next
Who wants a treat? by pamknowler
Photo 610

Who wants a treat?

Our walk this morning with us sitting on a bench in the shade and the boys wandering around. I called "Treat" and look how quickly they came!!

26 degrees at 10 am - far too hot for me and the dogs!! They have now collapsed on the cool floor and will hopefully stay inside.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Well that's a good word ... but a bit like the word, "wee' so I guess that's one they don't know!
July 18th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Great action shot
July 18th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
That’s a nice big bit of shade for them to run in
July 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise