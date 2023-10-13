Sign up
100 / 365
Nossa Senhora da Paz
Nossa senhora da paz, our lady of peace chapel on Sao Miguel Island Azores I have had knee problems for several months and this represented an agonising climb up plenty of steps. Well worth it at the top for the view though!
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
Tags
#church
,
#chapel
,
#azores
Polly
Wow this is awesome 👌
October 13th, 2023
