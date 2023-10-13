Previous
Nossa Senhora da Paz by pammyjoy
100 / 365

Nossa Senhora da Paz

Nossa senhora da paz, our lady of peace chapel on Sao Miguel Island Azores I have had knee problems for several months and this represented an agonising climb up plenty of steps. Well worth it at the top for the view though!
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Polly
Wow this is awesome 👌
October 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise