Reflections at the beach by pammyjoy
108 / 365

Reflections at the beach

I love the reflections of the clouds at the coast when the tide is out.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
October 21st, 2023  
Lin ace
Beautiful.
October 21st, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Love this
October 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture of these wonderful layers.
October 21st, 2023  
