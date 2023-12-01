Previous
Morning Light by pammyjoy
148 / 365

Morning Light

We have had some amazing sunrises and sunsets recently but I'm usually on the way to or from work so I miss them. I liked the orange light on the buildings and the orange steam from the huge central heating system in the block of flats.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Fisher Family
A wonderful early morning view!

Ian
December 1st, 2023  
