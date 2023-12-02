Previous
The Scotsmans Steps by pammyjoy
The Scotsmans Steps

The Scotsmans Steps are 104 steps in Edinburgh, each one a different colour of marble. They are a work of art!
Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
