Previous
149 / 365
The Scotsmans Steps
The Scotsmans Steps are 104 steps in Edinburgh, each one a different colour of marble. They are a work of art!
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Tags
#steps
,
#edinburgh
,
#marble
,
@art
