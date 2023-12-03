Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
151 / 365
Early morning mountain sunrise
If you drive up the motorway in Cumbria you get this amazing view of the Howgills. They really need to add a photography stop so I can take pictures at less than 70 mph, as a passenger of course!
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
151
photos
14
followers
29
following
41% complete
View this month »
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
2nd December 2023 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#sunrise
,
#mountains
,
#cumbria
,
#howgills
Polly
Very dramatic! I'm used to trying to photograph at speed., it's not easy.
December 3rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely composition
December 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close