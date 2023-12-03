Previous
Early morning mountain sunrise by pammyjoy
151 / 365

Early morning mountain sunrise

If you drive up the motorway in Cumbria you get this amazing view of the Howgills. They really need to add a photography stop so I can take pictures at less than 70 mph, as a passenger of course!
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Polly
Very dramatic! I'm used to trying to photograph at speed., it's not easy.
December 3rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely composition
December 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise