Spectacular Sunrise by pammyjoy
Spectacular Sunrise

There have been some amazing sunrises and sunsets recently. I was watching this one for a while and saw this beautiful cross in the red light.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
