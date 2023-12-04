Sign up
152 / 365
Spectacular Sunrise
There have been some amazing sunrises and sunsets recently. I was watching this one for a while and saw this beautiful cross in the red light.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
3
365
Galaxy S23 Ultra
2nd December 2023 7:58am
#sunrise
#nature
#morning
#red
