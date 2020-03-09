Previous
Next
Canary Wharf selfie by pattyblue
154 / 365

Canary Wharf selfie

Taken while hopping between trains on our way to Greenwich.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise