Reflections by pattyblue
162 / 365

Reflections

This is the stream that feeds the lake in my local park. The reflection of the tree branch caught my eye.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Babs ace
It looks to be a very peaceful place.
April 8th, 2020  
