Reflections
This is the stream that feeds the lake in my local park. The reflection of the tree branch caught my eye.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
reflections
Babs
ace
It looks to be a very peaceful place.
April 8th, 2020
