Previous
Next
Where there's a will by pattyblue
165 / 365

Where there's a will

This dying tree by the lakeside continues to produce leaves every year even though it's almost hollow inside. I didn't notice until I looked at the picture later that there is a Coots nest on the water.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise