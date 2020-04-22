Previous
The old and the new by pattyblue
164 / 365

The old and the new

I liked the contrast of last years Hydrangea heads against the new growth on my Acer. I bought the Acer many years ago from a bargain bin for 99p in a local flower shop and it was just a sorry little twig. It is now a glorious 7 feet tall.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
