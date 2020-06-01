Previous
4 days later by pattyblue
201 / 365

4 days later

I posted a picture of my first rose of the year 4 days ago as it was just opening. This is it now and I couldn't resist posting it again now it's in its full glory.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Pat Thacker

I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Babs ace
It is such a beauty.
June 1st, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
June 1st, 2020  
