207 / 365
I walk the line
The Johnny Cash song came to mind when I took this. The guy really did walk the line along the shadow.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
1st June 2020 11:17am
Tags
the
walk
i
line
