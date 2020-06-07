Previous
I walk the line by pattyblue
I walk the line

The Johnny Cash song came to mind when I took this. The guy really did walk the line along the shadow.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
