Previous
Next
Seed pods by pattyblue
247 / 365

Seed pods

They looked like a little choir having a sing.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
I love their shape!!
July 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise