Broken bee by pattyblue
Broken bee

This little bee was busily doing his stuff going from flower to flower. His wings are all ragged and broken but it didn't seem to affect him at all. I'll never moan about my bad knees again!
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
