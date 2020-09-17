Previous
Taking turns by pattyblue
306 / 365

Taking turns

I love the way that this tree changes colour one branch at a time.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
