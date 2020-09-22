Sign up
311 / 365
Mystery shrooms
I was surprised to see these yesterday as we haven't had rain for a while.
Any help on the name would be appreciated.
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
311
photos
50
followers
65
following
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
Views 6
6
Comments 4
4
Fav's 3
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
21st September 2020 10:39am
mystery
,
shrooms
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I don't know the name but aren't they a treat - so round!
September 22nd, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Possibly Velvet Shank or Redhead Roundhead? Lovely shot
September 22nd, 2020
Monique
ace
Really attractive
September 22nd, 2020
Nina Ganci
amazing find and lighting
fav
September 22nd, 2020
fav