Mystery shrooms by pattyblue
Mystery shrooms

I was surprised to see these yesterday as we haven't had rain for a while.
Any help on the name would be appreciated.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I don't know the name but aren't they a treat - so round!
September 22nd, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Possibly Velvet Shank or Redhead Roundhead? Lovely shot
September 22nd, 2020  
Monique ace
Really attractive
September 22nd, 2020  
Nina Ganci
amazing find and lighting
fav
September 22nd, 2020  
