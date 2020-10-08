Sign up
327 / 365
Snowberries
I was researching these snowberries and was amused to discover that West Country folk call them lardy balls.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
snowberries
