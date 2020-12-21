Previous
Next
Either or... by pattyblue
Photo 390

Either or...

Either some nice wood ear fungi or a bullfrog wearing a fancy hat.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love it, fabulous capture and title.
December 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise