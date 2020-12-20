Previous
Sunlit moss by pattyblue
Photo 389

Sunlit moss

It was a gloriously sunny day yesterday and after all the dull rainy days it felt great to be outside.
The mosses are lovely this time of year and this little patch on a wall caught my eye as it sat in the sunlight.
Pat Thacker

I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
