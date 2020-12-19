Previous
Mixed emotions by pattyblue
Photo 388

Mixed emotions

I struggled to find a suitable title for this today.
This is a decorated tree in the cemetery in the children's area.
It was such a pretty sight to see but I had a lump in my throat at the same time.
Pat Thacker

Fisher Family
A lovely collection of festive children's decorations. I can understand why you had a lump in your throat - a lovely scene, but the reason for it's existance is very sad indeed - fav!

Ian
December 19th, 2020  
