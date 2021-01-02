Previous
Next
Rusty padlock by pattyblue
Photo 398

Rusty padlock

Taken at the park last week.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What an interesting find. Love the textures fav.
January 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise