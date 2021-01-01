Previous
Burdock by pattyblue
Burdock

I've lost my desire to go outside at the moment so here is a shot of some burdock taken last Tuesday when we had our brief snowfall.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Babs ace
So interesting. My Mum used to sell dandelion and burdock fizzy drink in our shop when I was a child, but I have never seen what burdock actually looks like until now.
January 2nd, 2021  
