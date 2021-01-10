Previous
Next
Goose path by pattyblue
Photo 406

Goose path

The snow had made some nice patterns on the lake.
This little group of Canada geese were paddling along through the melted bit of the lake.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
So sweet, all following the leader.
January 12th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
That is very cool. Looks like a Captain Scarlet style Mysteron is chasing them on this side.......
January 12th, 2021  
Pat Thacker
@casablanca Oh yes I see it! This is the voice of the Mysterons 😂
January 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise