Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 406
Goose path
The snow had made some nice patterns on the lake.
This little group of Canada geese were paddling along through the melted bit of the lake.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
407
photos
72
followers
85
following
111% complete
View this month »
400
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
8th January 2021 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
path
,
goose
Babs
ace
So sweet, all following the leader.
January 12th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
That is very cool. Looks like a Captain Scarlet style Mysteron is chasing them on this side.......
January 12th, 2021
Pat Thacker
@casablanca
Oh yes I see it! This is the voice of the Mysterons 😂
January 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close