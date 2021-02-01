Sign up
Photo 423
Urban landscape
The cemetery, the sky, the distant city.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
416
417
418
419
420
421
422
423
Tags
for2021
Babs
ace
What an interesting sky.
February 1st, 2021
