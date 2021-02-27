Previous
Kites and cricket by pattyblue
Kites and cricket

It was nice to see people making the most of the lovely weather yesterday.
This was taken in the grounds of Aston Hall. You have to pay to visit the hall but the gardens and park are open to the public.
Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
