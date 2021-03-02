Sign up
Photo 446
New life on old life
Hawthorne buds sprouting through the lichen.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
446
photos
88
followers
96
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
24th February 2021 12:21pm
Tags
life
,
new
,
old
,
on
Lesley
ace
Stunning detail here. Very nice.
March 2nd, 2021
