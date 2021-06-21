Sign up
Photo 527
The longest day
Overcast again today but blessed with a final hour of sunshine to celebrate the summer solstice.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
21st June 2021 9:01pm
day
the
longest
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful composition ❤️
June 21st, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Love the comp, the sunset and the reflection of the sunset. Beautiful golden tones.
June 21st, 2021
Pyrrhula
A beautiful view and sundown capture Fav,
June 21st, 2021
