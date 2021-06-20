Previous
Hello sea by pattyblue
Photo 526

Hello sea

I've missed you so much!

We are on holiday for a week in Bude and it's our first break since the first lockdown.
It's been pretty overcast so far but I took an evening walk tonight along the beach and caught this little bit of light peeking through.
20th June 2021

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
