Photo 526
Hello sea
I've missed you so much!
We are on holiday for a week in Bude and it's our first break since the first lockdown.
It's been pretty overcast so far but I took an evening walk tonight along the beach and caught this little bit of light peeking through.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
20th June 2021 8:53pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sea
,
hello
