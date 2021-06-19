Sign up
Photo 525
Second childhood
I had much fun yesterday on the beach messing about in rock pools.
I'd forgotten how much I loved this when I was a kid.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
0
0
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
526
photos
92
followers
84
following
144% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
20th June 2021 8:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
childhood
,
second
