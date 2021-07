Graffiti etiquette

I took this shot while queueing to get into a concert in Birmingham last week and it got me thinking if there were rules about covering over existing artworks.

I googled graffiti etiquette and was astonished to find that there were whole pages of rules on what can and cannot be done and the number one rule is that you must never write over another artists work.

I'm glad to see that blondie was left alone.