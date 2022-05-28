Previous
Dear God by pattyblue
Photo 662

Dear God

Thank you for poppies.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
181% complete

Babs ace
Fabulous close up. I love poppies too. fav.
May 29th, 2022  
