Quaking grass by pattyblue
Quaking grass

Found in the park today. The ladybird was a bonus.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Babs ace
Well spotted, he is trying his to hide.
May 29th, 2022  
