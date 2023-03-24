Album Cover Challenge 143

Artist: SS Tembien.



SS Tembien was an Italian ship sunk during the Second World War. She was sunk in February 1942 by the British submarine Upholder. She was carrying 468 Allied prisoners of war, a fact known to the British. Her sinking caused the deaths of at least 390 prisoners and 78 crew and guards. The route and manifest of the Tembien were known to the British through Ultra decryptions so it is not known why she was allowed to be attacked. One possibility is that to allow all prisoner-of-war ships safe passage would have alerted the Germans that the British had broken the Enigma codes.





Title: Those that get lost.



Quote by Russell Baker, US Columnist & Journalist.

Inanimate objects are classified scientifically into three major categories - those that don't work, those that break down and those that get lost.



The picture is of a stained glass window in Saint Cattwg’s church on the Gower showing the Port Eynon RNLI lifeboat designed by Colwyn Morris in 1995.

I visited the church last week to get a shot of the window but the church was locked. Luckily there was an information board in the churchyard that had a picture of the window on it so I managed to take one of that.

