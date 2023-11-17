Sign up
Photo 847
Patterns
Graffiti, bikes and reflections in puddles made for a colourful shot on a grey wet day.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
scenesoftheroad-61
Babs
ace
What a line up. well spotted.
November 18th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A superb find! Even the reflection is amazing!
November 18th, 2023
