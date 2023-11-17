Previous
Next
Patterns by pattyblue
Photo 847

Patterns

Graffiti, bikes and reflections in puddles made for a colourful shot on a grey wet day.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
232% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a line up. well spotted.
November 18th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A superb find! Even the reflection is amazing!
November 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise