Here comes Christmas

I met my sister in Birmingham today for a tram trip to Bilston.

We had a fab day visiting the huge bustling market there followed by a canal walk into Tipton where we met an 85 year old army veteran who regaled us with entertaining stories of his life, such a nice chap.

The Frankfurt Christmas market is open in Birmingham now and all of the decorations are looking sparkly and lovely.

This is me standing inside a hollow Christmas tree looking up. The dark bit in the corner is St Martin’s Church in the Bull Ring.