Previous
Here comes Christmas by pattyblue
Photo 846

Here comes Christmas

I met my sister in Birmingham today for a tram trip to Bilston.
We had a fab day visiting the huge bustling market there followed by a canal walk into Tipton where we met an 85 year old army veteran who regaled us with entertaining stories of his life, such a nice chap.
The Frankfurt Christmas market is open in Birmingham now and all of the decorations are looking sparkly and lovely.
This is me standing inside a hollow Christmas tree looking up. The dark bit in the corner is St Martin’s Church in the Bull Ring.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise