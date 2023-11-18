Sign up
Previous
Photo 847
Blobitecture
This is a part of the Selfridges building in Birmingham taken from the car park opposite.
Thank you John
@lumpiniman
for the new Architecture challenge, I love to see everyone’s weird and wonderful images from around the world.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
13th July 2023 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture-1
Tim L
ace
Nice curves ! Did you wait a long time for the bus to come along ?
November 18th, 2023
