Previous
Blobitecture by pattyblue
Photo 847

Blobitecture

This is a part of the Selfridges building in Birmingham taken from the car park opposite.

Thank you John @lumpiniman for the new Architecture challenge, I love to see everyone’s weird and wonderful images from around the world.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
232% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tim L ace
Nice curves ! Did you wait a long time for the bus to come along ?
November 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise