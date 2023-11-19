Previous
The Shock of the Fall by pattyblue
Photo 849

The Shock of the Fall

It seems that yesterday was the day when all the lime trees dropped their leaves. Someone is in for a surprise when they come out.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Monica
The leaves fell all at once, didn't they?
November 19th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Haha fabulous. It looks like they all ganged-up on this one car.
November 19th, 2023  
Kate ace
It's been raining leaves here, too. Reminds me of the scene from Harry Potter when the big tree shakes all its leaves off.
November 19th, 2023  
