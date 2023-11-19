Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 849
The Shock of the Fall
It seems that yesterday was the day when all the lime trees dropped their leaves. Someone is in for a surprise when they come out.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
849
photos
92
followers
92
following
232% complete
View this month »
842
843
844
845
846
847
848
849
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
18th November 2023 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
of
,
fall
,
shock
Monica
The leaves fell all at once, didn't they?
November 19th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Haha fabulous. It looks like they all ganged-up on this one car.
November 19th, 2023
Kate
ace
It's been raining leaves here, too. Reminds me of the scene from Harry Potter when the big tree shakes all its leaves off.
November 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close