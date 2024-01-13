Previous
Spiky

Spiky fence, razor wire and last years wild fennel flower heads spotted on the canal today.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Wonderful textures.
January 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
So many great textures and silhouettes.
January 14th, 2024  
