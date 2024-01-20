Previous
Cloud shapes by pattyblue
Photo 881

Cloud shapes

Just a picture of the frozen lake taken yesterday. Not particularly special but I liked the strange arrow in the sky.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands.
Babs ace
Well spotted the cloud looks like a spinning top
January 21st, 2024  
