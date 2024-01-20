Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 881
Cloud shapes
Just a picture of the frozen lake taken yesterday. Not particularly special but I liked the strange arrow in the sky.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
881
photos
93
followers
92
following
241% complete
View this month »
874
875
876
877
878
879
880
881
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
17th January 2024 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cloud
,
shapes
Babs
ace
Well spotted the cloud looks like a spinning top
January 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close