First snowdrop by pattyblue
Photo 882

First snowdrop

In the cemetery today. They are about 3 weeks late this year.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
How lovely and sweet!
January 21st, 2024  
